CBSA seizes 108 kg of cocaine that was being smuggled into Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency seized 108 kilograms of cocaine that was hidden inside a transport truck trying to enter the country on March 8, 2025. (Supplied)

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) caught him attempting to smuggle 108 kilograms of cocaine into Canada from the U.S.

Arshdeep Singh, 26, was arrested on March 8 after border agents found the drugs during a secondary examination of a transport truck entering Canada at the Coutts port of entry.

Officials say the load has originated from the U.S.

“Stopping dangerous drugs from coming into Canada is part of the CBSA’s commitment to keeping our communities and our streets safe,” said Ben Tame, director with the CBSA’s Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan District, in a release.

“This significant seizure demonstrates the important work being done by our border services officers as we continue to secure and protect our border alongside our law enforcement partners, the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.”

Singh is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Lethbridge on May 7.