Driver found sleeping in vehicle parked in passing lane on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley, OPP says

A 33-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after police found a vehicle parked in the passing lane of a highway in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an officer patrolling Highway 17 located “what looked like an abandoned vehicle parked in the passing lanes” at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was located on Highway 17, between Goshen Road and McCowan Drive, in McNab-Braeside.

“Police approached the vehicle and located the driver sleeping inside,” the OPP said.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Ottawa, is charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).