Oilers fan Carney practices with team before game against visiting Jets

Prime Minister Mark Carney skates with the Edmonton Oilers during a visit to Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Edmonton Oilers on the ice Thursday as the NHL team prepared for a game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Carney took the ice wearing No. 24. He was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race to replace outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The 60-year-old Carney grew up in Edmonton during the Oilers' glory days in the 1980s.

He said during the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup final last year that he remains a big fan of the team. Several photos on social media show him wearing Oilers gear, from team jerseys to a Connor McDavid “McJesus” shirt.

Carney also played hockey at the varsity level. He was a third-string goaltender at Harvard and was co-captain of the Oxford University Blues hockey team.

While at Harvard, he was a teammate of former Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press