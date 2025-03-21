Canada imposes sanctions against eight Venezuelan officials

OTTAWA — Canada on Friday announced sanctions targeting eight current senior officials of the Venezuelan government, alleging involvement in activities supporting human rights violations and undermining democracy.

“Today’s sanctions reflect Canada’s long-standing commitment to upholding democracy and the rule of law. They are also a clear message to the regime of Nicolas Maduro that Canada will not tolerate any activities that violate human rights,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Venezuela’s President Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the United States and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an “economic war” designed to cripple Venezuela.

Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country’s resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.

