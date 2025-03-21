Feces smeared on Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky statue

The Wayne Gretzky statue in Edmonton was smeared with feces on March 21, 2025. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

The Wayne Gretzky statue outside Rogers Place in Edmonton has been vandalized with feces.

A CTV News Edmonton photographer captured images of the fecal matter smeared on the statue on Friday morning.

The photographer also noted the smell of fecal matter surrounding the statue.

The four-time Stanley Cup winner has recently caught the ire of many Canadians because of his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, even prompting the president to defend the so-called “Great One,” claiming Gretzky wants Canada to remain a sovereign nation.

It’s unclear if the vandalism has political motivations.

The 950-pound, 9-foot 2-inch bronze likeness of Gretzky was initially unveiled on Aug. 27, 1989 at the old Northlands Coliseum.

It was moved to the new arena in downtown Edmonton in 2016.