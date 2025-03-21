Poilievre outlines plan to boost apprenticeships, training for trades workers

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Saguenay, Que., on March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced a plan Friday to boost training and employment for workers in the skilled trades.

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa Friday morning, Poilievre said his plan for “more boots, less suits” will expand training halls and provide direct grants and faster access to employment insurance for apprentices in licensed trades.

Poilievre said the goal is to deliver higher paycheques to workers and make Canada less reliant on the U.S. economy.

The plan would see the federal government offer apprenticeship grants of up to $4,000, fund training halls for skills development for up to 350,000 workers over five years, and work with provinces to harmonize health and safety regulations to allow tradespeople to work anywhere in Canada.

“The people who build the homes are not able to buy them,” Poilievre said in front of an audience of local construction union members.

“The choice is the next election is very clear.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to call an election on Sunday, sending Canadians to the polls as early as April 28.

Poilievre spent much of his news conference talking about how he is different from Carney and claiming the prime minister wouldn’t be able to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump as well as he could.

“That’s why common sense Conservatives will always stand with our employers and our unions right across the country to unleash the great Canadian promise,” he said.

“Canada first.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

Craig Lord and Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press