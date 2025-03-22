Almond butter cups recalled for peanuts

A brand of organic almond butter cups is being recalled nationally for potentially containing peanuts, which are not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Friday announced a national recall on 51 gram Eatlove brand Organic Almond Butter Cups. Affected products include those with the UPC 6 27987 94865 3, and all of those where peanuts are not declared on the label.

According to the notice, the Friday recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and there have been no reported reactions associated with the affected product.

“The (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” the recall notice reads.

A previous recall on Eatlove almond butter cups, announced March 6, identified affected products also under UPC 6 27987 94865 3, with the code 25MA29 11211.

Consumers are being asked to verify if they have the recalled product, and to not consume them if they are allergic or sensitive to peanuts, as the affected product may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The recall notice notes the products should be thrown out or returned to the location of purchase and should not be served, used, sold or distributed.