Canadian Cory Johnston stands second after first day of Bassmaster Classic

Cory Johnston, of Cavan, Ont. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-James Overstreet, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society **MANDATORY CREDIT**

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — It was a solid start to the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic for Canadian Cory Johnston.

Johnston, of Cavan, Ont., was second after the opening day of pro bass fishing’s premier event Friday on Lake Ray Roberts. Johnston brought in a five-fish limit weighing 25 pounds nine ounces to stand one pound behind leader Trey McKinney of the U.S.

Jeff Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., was 26th in the 56-angler field, his five-fish limit weighing 14 pounds 11 ounces. In 2023, Gustafson became the first Canadian to capture the Classic on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gustafson is just three ounces behind ’24 Classic champion Justin Hamner of the U.S. in 25th spot. The top-25 competitors following Saturday’s round qualify for the tournament’s final day Sunday.

Johnston’s brother, Chris, of Peterborough, Ont., was 29th with four fish that weighed 13 pounds 15 ounces. Cooper Gallant, of Bowmanville, Ont., brought in one fish weighing two pounds 11 ounces to stand 53rd.

The Bassmaster Classic winner will receive the $300,000 top prize.