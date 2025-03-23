Habibi’s Mediterranean dips recalled for an ‘undeclared’ allergen

Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a notice for a country-wide recall of certain Habibi’s Mediterranean dips for an ‘undeclared’ allergen. (CFIA)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a nationwide recall of certain Habibi’s Mediterranean dips due to an “undeclared” allergen - peanuts.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the CFIA said the products are being recalled mainly from Alberta and B.C. markets, along with other possible provinces and territories. There have been reactions reported connected to the consumption of the dips, the food agency stated.

“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive, as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the notice reads.

Customers are advised to throw out the recalled products or return them to the location where they were purchased. Buyers are also advised to not serve, use, sell or distribute these products, reads the CFIA notice.

Below is a list of all the affected products:

Habibi’s Mediterranean Baba Ganoush Smoked Eggplant Dip, 200 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Basil & Garlic, 240 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Basil & Garlic, 450 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Beirut Style Za’atar Cumin, 240 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Fire Roasted Red Pepper, 240 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Fire Roasted Red Pepper, 450 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Kalamata Olive Tapenade, 240 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Lebanese Style, 240 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Lebanese Style, 450 g.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Sriracha Jalapeno, 200 g.

The recall was triggered by CFIA’s test results. They are currently conducting a food safety investigation, which could potentially lead to more recalls of other products from other provinces and territories, the agency says.

There was a previous recall notice issued on March 19 for Habibi’s Mediterranean brand Hummus Lebanese Style 450 g for undeclared peanuts.