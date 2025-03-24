London Ont. company halts U.S. expansion plans

A consumer taking a picture of a vegan burger from Odd Burger - the London Ont. based company announced on Monday that they were halting U.S. expansion plans (Source: oddburgerfastfood/Instagram)

A London Ont. company has hit the brakes on U.S. expansion plans due to the unstable footing of the ongoing trade war.

Odd Burger Corporation had eyed expansion into the American market, however the company has announced its intentions to redistribute capital to invest in Canadian manufacturing and operations.

“Given the global tariff uncertainty, we are putting the brakes on our U.S. expansion until pricing metrics can be formulated with certainty,” said James McInnes CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. “We are also seeing increased demand for our products in Canada, and as a Canadian Company, we want to make sure that we focus on our core market at this time.”

032425_odd burger fast food London vegan restaurant An Odd Burger location in Whitby, Ont. (Source: oddburgerfastfood/Instagram)

The company’s manufacturing facility in London produces over 20 plant-based proteins and dairy-free sauces under the brand Preposterous Foods. The company primarily uses Canadian ingredients.

Odd Burger hopes to see a bump in domestic purchasing due to increased interest in sourcing Canadian made goods, as consumer sentiment has shifted to supporting local companies.

The vegan fast food chain opened it’s first restaurant in London in 2017, Odd Burger boasts 22 locations across Canada.