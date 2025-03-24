New Democrats promise to get more homes built by using Crown land

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts at a campaign event with supporters in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The federal New Democrats are promising to get more homes built by using Crown land the government already owns.

Leader Jagmeet Singh says a government led by him would use suitable federal Crown land to build more than 100,000 rent-controlled homes over the next 10 years.

He is also promising $1 billion over five years to acquire more public land for rent-controlled home construction.

The housing pledge also includes a promise to train 100,000 more people in skilled trades, and to use project labour agreements to ensure all workers on a project get benefits.

Singh made the announcement Monday in front of public land in Montreal that he says was shovel-ready in the last election in 2021.

He says not a single home has been built on it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025