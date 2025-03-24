Premier Smith defends U.S. comments, saying she’s not asking for election interference

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for comments she made to far-right U.S. news outlet Breitbart earlier this month where she admits to asking the Tru

EDMONTON — Alberta’s premier stood in the house Monday to defend asking U.S. officials to not impose promised tariffs during the federal election because the levy threat was hurting her preferred choice, the federal Conservatives.

Danielle Smith said it was not as if she asked a foreign power to do something to affect a Canadian election.

Rather, she said, she asked them to not do something.

“Interference is one thing,” she said.

“Asking the U.S. to refrain from (tariffs) is actually the opposite. I do not want to see anyone interfere in our elections.”

The Opposition NDP, however, said asking a foreign government to either do something or refrain from doing something is the same thing and is “antithetical to democracy.”

“She does not have the right to ask for particular actions from a foreign government to help her candidate,” NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters.

Smith’s comments on the tariffs, which gained widespread media attention in Canada over the weekend, have resonated on the campaign trail in the first two days of the campaign.

They have prompted media questions to party leaders on how to handle U.S. President Donald Trump and whether Smith was asking a foreign power to interfere in Canadian politics.

Trump has taken centre stage in the campaign because he has threatened to slap heavy tariffs on Canada as early as next week as part of a larger plan to annex the country.

The comments in question were made by Smith in an interview with right-wing American media outlet Breitbart more than two weeks ago.

In the interview, Smith said she urged Trump officials to put tariffs on pause, adding the levies are creating an electoral advantage for the Liberal party at the expense of the Conservatives.

“Because of what we see as unjust and unfair tariffs, it’s actually caused an increase in the support for the Liberals,” Smith told Breitbart.

“What I fear is that the longer this dispute goes on, politicians posture, and it seems to be benefiting the Liberals.”

“I’ve told (Trump) administration officials: ‘Let’s just put things on pause so we can get through an election.’”

Pointing to Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre, Smith also told Breitbart his perspective is “very much in sync” with America’s direction under Trump. She added Poilievre “doesn’t believe in any of the woke stuff.”

In the house Monday, Smith accused the NDP of working against Canada’s interests.

“I’d like to know why the members opposite are trying to goad the (U.S) administration into imposing tariffs on April 2?” she said.

United Conservative Justice Minister Mickey Amery told the house there’s “nothing to see here.”

He pointed to comments earlier Monday from Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, who was asked by a reporter whether Smith’s comments amount to elections interference.

“Elections interference is something that is not a term that’s used in the Elections Act, but there’s a number of provisions in the act that may be relevant to foreign interference,” said Perrault.

“The facts that you refer to do not trigger any of these.”

On the campaign trail, Liberal Leader Mark Carney, in Gander, N.L., referenced Smith’s comments when asked what efforts he had made to speak with Trump.

“The president is waiting for the outcome of the election and seeing who has a mandate from Canadians,” he said.

“Is it someone, to quote Danielle Smith, who’s ‘in sync’ with him, or is it someone who’s going to stand up for Canadians? I’m going to stand up for Canadians.”

In Brampton, Ont., Poilievre was asked if he thought Smith’s comments were appropriate.

He responded, “People are free to make their own comments.”

Poilievre added that Trump wants the Liberals in power. He has also pointed to Trump’s recent comments that he thought it would be easier to deal with a Liberal.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called Smith’s comments “shameful,” adding, “She shouldn’t be saying to do it in a way that benefits one party or another.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press