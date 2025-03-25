5-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl in Mission, B.C.

An RCMP cruiser is pictured with the logo painted on the side. (Source: Facebook)

A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized last week after overdosing on a deadly narcotic found in a home in Mission, B.C.

Paramedics were called to the home on Nottman Street around 9 p.m. on March 20 following a report a young girl had handled fentanyl and was unconscious, Mission RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The child had been having a bath when she reportedly handled a jar containing the rapid-acting opioid, police said.

She began showing signs of distress shortly afterwards and adults in the home were prompted to call 911 after the young girl’s breathing changed and she began vomiting. The child’s condition “rapidly deteriorated” soon after, police added.

Paramedics administered multiple doses of Naloxone and took her to hospital, where she remained overnight. Police say the girl is expected to recover.

Mounties said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public of the dangers of fentanyl, especially for children who would be unaware of the nature of the substance if they were to come across it.

Anyone who keeps fentanyl in their residence should ensure it is always stored in a secure place, out of reach of anyone who is not intending on using it. and If there are concerns someone has come into contact with the drug, even via skin contact, medical aid should immediately be sought, regardless of whether symptoms are being experienced, police said.

“Receiving a timely dose of naloxone, as well as further medical care afterwards, is critical to increasing the chances of surviving a fentanyl overdose,” the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.