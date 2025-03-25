Canada’s national cemetery launches new program to honourably retire old maple leaf flags

To celebrate the image of the maple leaf, Canada’s national cemetery wants people to send or bring their old and tattered flags for a proper burial.

Ottawa’s Beechwood Cemetery launched a new program, “Under the Maple Leaf – Respecting the Canadian Flag,” dedicated to the respectful retirement of Canadian and provincial flags.

Nick McCarthy from Beechwood Funeral and Cemetery Services is on a mission to protect the Canadian flag right to its last days

“There’s so much pride in the Canadian flag,” he said.

“There’s one missing piece, and its how Canadians are going to dispose of their flags or retire their flags when they’re no longer flyable.”

Canadians can send their flags to the cemetery or attend the inaugural sunset ceremony in June, which will include a procession, the raising of a new flag and the retirement of the old flags.

Following Canadian Heritage etiquette, the flags will be cremated at a state-of-the-art facility that the cemetery says minimizes environmental impact while upholding national respect.

“The idea behind Under the Maple Leaf is to give the Canadians from coast to coast, and specifically people from Ottawa, the opportunity to properly retire Canadian flags. When we talk about retiring Canadian flags, it’s flags that are tattered, flag that are faded, flags that you don’t feel comfortable flying,” McCarthy said.

Recent tensions with the United States has brought a resurgence of patriotism across the country, including for one woman just become a Canadian citizen.

“This became a new piece of my identity. So, I’m happy to be Canadian,” she said.

McCarthy says the program is all about showing honour and patriotism.

Canadians wishing to mail their national or provincial flags to the cemetery are invited to send them to: Honour the National Flag of Canada c/o Beechwood Cemetery 280 Beechwood Avenue Ottawa, ON K1L 8A6.

The ceremony will take place on June 18, 2025.