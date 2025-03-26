Police identify fourth victim of Jeremy Skibicki, believe her remains to be at Winnipeg landfill

There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE2. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world!

Winnipeg police have identified the fourth victim of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki and believe her remains may be at a Winnipeg landfill.

Officers said Wednesday the victim referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, was Ashlee Christine Shingoose, a 30-year-old woman from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation.

Police say investigators got new information in December to make a preliminary identification.

Specific evidence found during the investigation was then sent for DNA analysis to find whether the known DNA of the possible victim could be found on those items.

The results came back Monday identifying a match, officials say.

Ashlee Shingoose Ashlee Shingoose is pictured in an undated photo. (WPS Handout)

Officers say in reviewing the possible location of Shingoose’s remains, investigators believe her body was put in a garbage bin behind a commercial business in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway.

Based on the timing of her death and new information they received, investigators believe her remains were taken to Brady Landfill in March of 2022.

Police and resource advocates travelled to St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation on Tuesday to tell Shingoose’s family and members of the community.

“The initial decision not to search for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran has had significant impact on the families and community. While we can’t undo the past, we can learn from it,” the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

The service has reached out to the city and the province to start discussions on a humanitarian search for Shingoose’s remains.

Police say they are early in the discussions in terms of what that search will look like, but the service is supportive of a search and is committed to being part of it.

Skibicki was convicted last year of four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Shingoose, Harris, Myran, and Rebecca Contois in 2022.

Contois’ remains were discovered at Brady Landfill in June 2022. The remains of Harris and Myran were both found in the Prairie Green Landfill outside of Winnipeg in February 2025 following a search that began in December 2024.

This is a developing story. More details to come.