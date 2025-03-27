Canada’s most wanted man arrested in Italy

Dave “Pic” Turmel, the leader of the notorious Blood Family Mafia criminal gang, was arrested in Italy according to Noovo Info sources.

The information was first reported by TVA Nouvelles.

Turmel - Canada’s most wanted criminal - was believed to have run the gang from Portugal, evading Quebec authorities.

Involved in a bloody war with the Hells Angels for the past year and a half, BFM is said to have refused to buy drugs from the Hells Angels or pay them for operating on their territories. They sourced them from Montreal-area gangs instead.

BFM was linked to the kidnapping and torture of Hells Angels members, with images and videos shared online.

Turmel was wanted by Quebec City police (SPVQ) for drug trafficking, conspiracy and assault with a weapon, and a reward up to $250,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Back in December, he topped the Bolo program’s Top 25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted fugitives.

At the time, SPVQ Director Denis Turcotte said “Dave Turmel and BFM are willing to do anything to take control of drug trafficking, not only in Quebec City, but throughout eastern Quebec.”

Two of Turmel’s accomplices were arrested last year. Turmel’s right-hand man, Roobens Denis, 32, was arrested in Portugal in March 2024 and Guillaume St-Louis Bernier, 28, was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on June 30.

With files from Noovo Info