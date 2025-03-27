Trump's auto tariffs derail Carney's federal election campaign plans

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says Canada will defend its workers and calls the 25 per cent tariff on all cars not made in the U.S. a 'direct attack.'

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is back in Ottawa today to deal with the fallout of new auto tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Carney said he was suspending his campaign plans for the day and would return to Ottawa to hold a meeting of the Canada-U.S. cabinet committee.

It’s unclear when Carney will be back on the road to continue campaigning.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the United States next week but the deep integration of the North American industry is resulting in confusion about how those duties will affect the Canadian auto sector.

A fact sheet provided by the White House says automobiles imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade will only be tariffed on the value of content not made in the United States, and certain auto parts will likely see tariff delays.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to make stops today in Coquitlam and Surrey, B.C., while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to meet with union leaders and autoworkers in Windsor, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press