Newfoundland destroys textbooks with inaccurate information about Indigenous people

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Education officials in Newfoundland and Labrador recently ordered the destruction of thousands of textbooks because they contained inaccurate information about the province’s Indigenous population.

The move came after the government’s Indigenous education advisory committee decided the books “did not accurately reflect the cultural reality” of the province.

The Education Department says the committee found that the books erroneously stated that Turtle Island — a name for the North American continent used by some Indigenous people — is a creation story that applies to all Indigenous people.

As well, the committee found that the books incorrectly said that all Indigenous people are exempt from paying taxes or paying for a university education.

The books, used by French immersion students, included stereotypical references to Indigenous eating habits, and incorrectly claimed that all Indigenous communities have clan systems.

The department did not say how many books were destroyed or when the decision was made to shred them.

It said it’s not unusual for the department to ask schools to dispose of resources that are outdated or no longer suitable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.