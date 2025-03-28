Stir stick that detects date-rape drugs developed at UBC

A researcher demonstrates the use of Spikeless, a stir stick capable of detecting harmful drugs in beverages. (Credit: UBC's Faculty of Applied Science, communications and marketing.)

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a stir stick capable of detecting common date-rape drugs in drinks, in a matter of seconds.

The single-use tool, dubbed Spikeless, was created at the university’s Faculty of Applied Science, and was unveiled Thursday, days before the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The creators said Spikeless can detect the presence of tasteless, odourless substances such as gamma-hydroxybutryic acid (GHB) and ketamine within 30 seconds, which could potentially prevent assaults from happening.

“Anywhere there’s a bar – clubs, parties, festivals – there’s a risk,” said co-inventor Samin Yousefi, in a statement from UBC.

“People have tried cups, coasters, straws, even nail polish to detect these drugs. Our device is more discreet than existing alternatives, and doesn’t contaminate the drink.”

When the stir stick detects the drugs, the tip changes colour – and it works in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Dr. Johan Foster, an associate professor of chemical and biological engineering who conceptualized Spikeless over a decade ago, said he hopes the tool will eventually become a staple in bars and other establishments.

“If people feel safer because a venue offers Spikeless, that’s a competitive advantage,” said Foster, in a statement.

The UBC team cited recent research, published in 2023, that found nearly 10 per cent of women and sexual minorities have been the victim of drink-spiking in their lifetime, as have four per cent of straight men.