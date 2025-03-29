Canadians are losing sleep at an alarming rate, recent reports suggest

Recent reports show that Canadians are losing sleep at an alarming rate.

A new sleep report conducted by GlobeScan for IKEA in 2025 shows that Canada’s Sleep Score falls five points below the global average.

The IKEA sleep report found that the average sleep score worldwide was 63 out of 100, while Canada’s score reached only 58.

The score was calculated based on people’s answers to five questions about good sleep: sleep quality, sleep duration, sleep flow, drift-off time, and their wake-up state.

Insufficient sleep for adults over 18 years of age is a recognized public health issue in Canada, according to the Canadian Sleep Society.

According to the report, there’s a global average of 1 hour and 20 minutes between how much sleep people want and how much sleep they’re getting.

The large-scale study was conducted using sleep habits and data gathered from over 55,000 people, along with six global experts, between Aug. 13, 2024, and Sept. 20, 2024.

The research was conducted online using national consumer research panels to recruit respondents, the report states.

Experts noted that although the report lacks peer-reviewed scientific rigor, it contains useful information, and the key points in the report are supported by global research findings.

Neurologist and sleep specialist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Dr. Brian Murray, said the findings of the report are “food for thought” and align with conventional research, he told CTVNews.ca on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another expert in the field, Dr. Wendy Hall, a nursing professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia and sleep specialist, noted that the research is based on people living in countries with IKEA markets, which points to a certain subset of the global population.

“It indicated that a lot of people don’t believe they’re getting enough sleep,” Hall told CTVNews.ca on Saturday.

“Part of the problem we face is that, as sleep becomes more recognized, people become more anxious about whether they’re getting enough sleep. Sometimes that anxiety gets in the way of getting enough sleep.”

Countries like the U.K. and Australia share similar sleep scores in the report, while Ireland, Sweden, the U.S., and Norway fall behind.

What can influence the quality of sleep?

Dr. Sophie Bostock, founder of The Sleep Scientist, says there could be a correlation between social connections, community living, and sleep patterns, which in turn could influence people’s overall happiness, according to the sleep report.

sleep The GlobeScan research found that structural and environmental issues are the reason for some groups experiencing lower Sleep Scores than others. (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

“A lot of the higher-scoring nations, such as Indonesia and India, place a lot of importance on family,” Bostock says.

The GlobeScan research also found that structural and environmental issues contribute to some groups experiencing lower sleep scores than others, including longer working hours, lower pay, environmental factors, and neighbourhood conditions.

According to Hall, the issue of inequity at home, which helps or hinders sleep, is closely linked to socio-economic factors.

“Individuals who identify as an ethnic minority in their area reported scores closer to the global average. But when they started to report financial insecurity, their scores dropped significantly,” Hall explained.

“Also, low-income earners and people with disabilities report more bad dreams and nightmares than high-income earners.”

Murray said he was surprised to see Canada rank so poorly on the sleep report, given it is a relatively safe and affluent society.

“On the other hand, some of these factors are associated with stress and screen exposure at night, which can disrupt sleep,” he said.

How much sleep is enough sleep?

The amount of sleep a person needs changes throughout their life, according to a release by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on sleep deprivation.

Adults 18 years and older require seven to eight hours of sleep each night, while children need varying amounts depending on their age.

Most people need around seven and a half hours of sleep, with regular bedtimes and wake times, Murray stated.

A normal sleep cycle should take around 20 minutes to fall asleep, with people waking two or three times during the night and feeling refreshed in the morning, according to Murray.

However, people suffering from insomnia, breathing difficulties, or psychological stressors often experience longer sleep onset latencies. Behavioural factors can also contribute to this, Murray said.

“If you’re taking a long time to fall asleep and waking frequently at night, you’re going to get fewer hours of sleep, and you’re more likely to report that you’re getting poorer sleep,” Hall explained.

The release states that if a person regularly loses sleep or chooses to sleep less than needed, the sleep loss can accumulate over time.

What is ‘sleep debt’?

The loss of sleep that adds up and accumulates is termed “sleep debt.”

“If you lose 2 hours of sleep each night, you’ll have a sleep debt of 14 hours after a week,” the release states.

Some people combat sleep loss with naps. However, naps can provide a short-term boost in alertness and performance, but they don’t provide all the benefits of night sleep and do not make up for lost sleep.

sleep The release says if a person loses sleep regularly or chooses to sleep less than needed, the sleep loss can add up. (Photo by Ron Lach/Pexels)

Neither does sleeping more on days off, according to the sleep deprivation release.

Certain groups of people are more likely to be sleep-deprived, including those with limited time for sleep or conflicting schedules with their internal body clocks.

People whose lifestyles are affected by alcohol or drug use, or those with medical conditions, are also more susceptible to sleep deprivation.

What are the effects of ‘sleep debt’ or sleep deprivation?

A 2024 report in The Lancet journal, based on a survey conducted in the U.K., highlighted the overwhelming health consequences of sleep deprivation.

The report found that 90 per cent of the people surveyed suffered from sleep disorders.

Lack of sufficient sleep is linked to cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health conditions, dementia, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiometabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome, the report stated.

“If you’re running a sleep debt and carrying it for longer periods, you’re more likely to feel tired and have low energy during the day, and you’re more likely to experience mood disturbances,” Hall said.

It all circles back to good sleep hygiene, Hall and Murray conclude.

Sleep routines, daylight exposure, physical activity, and maintaining the right sleep environment are all crucial for quality sleep.