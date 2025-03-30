Have you cancelled your plans to travel to the U.S.? We want to hear why

An arrivals and departures information screen is seen at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Have you been reconsidering your plans to travel to the United States this summer? Have American tariffs, or the not-so-joking jokes about a 51st state, made you second-guess that road trip south? Are you a snowbird looking for somewhere else to migrate?

We want to hear from you.

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war continues, Canadians are showing signs of decreased interest in American tourism. Flight bookings for this year’s summer season are down more than 70 per cent compared to this time last year, according to one travel monitor.

“This sharp drop suggests that travellers are holding off on making reservations, likely due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the broader trade dispute,” wrote John Grant of OAG Aviation Worldwide in a blog post published Wednesday.

Recent news about people being detained by American officials, including at least one Canadian, has also fuelled concerns among would-be travellers.

One U.S. industry association told CTVNews.ca that it hoped the negative atmosphere among consumers wouldn’t last.

“Both our destination and tour operator members have heard a growing sentiment that Canadians do not want to travel to the U.S. right now,” reads a Friday statement from the International Inbound Travel Association. ”We are hopeful that political rhetoric and policy will not have long-term downturn effects.”

Are you a Canadian thinking twice about visiting the United States? Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location, and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.