Crosby Foods changing packaging to showcase Canadian heritage

Crosby Foods is adopting a new packaging to reflect its Canadian heritage.

Crosby Foods, which packages molasses in its Saint John, N.B., facility, was founded in 1879 and is seemingly benefiting from the newfound patriotism sweeping across Canada.

Despite being Canadian owned and operated, a “made in Canada” or “product of Canada” label is nowhere to be seen on its carton.

“The designation made in Canada is for 51 per cent of your inputs are actually sourced in Canada,” says Crosby Foods president and CEO James Crosby. “Because we import our molasses from Central America, it does not undergo significant enough transformation for us to have that made in Canada designation.”

While they may not be able to add the designation to their molasses cartons, the company can change their packaging to make Canadians more aware when scanning the shelfs at grocery stores.

Crosby says the are working with their packaging designer to move an emblem on their packages that says “Proudly Canadian since 1879” from a small portion on the back to a more prominent spot on the front of the carton.

“We want it to be featured more prominently on our package so that there’s no ambiguity from a consumer perspective that the product, and the company itself, is a proudly Canadian company,” Crosby says.

Crosby says less than three per cent of their overall business is shipped to the United States. He says the impact of the pending tariffs set to go into place April 2 is still unknown.

“It’s the uncertainty that’s been very disruptive to our business,” he says.

As the tariff threats continue, the “buy Canadian” movement could be here to stay.

Business professor Ed McHugh believes there is a “seismic shift” happening among consumers that won’t revert whenever, or if ever, the tariff talk ends.

“I think somethings at foot here where consumers have become immensely informed and immensely concerned over the last few months,” McHugh says. “I think you’re starting to see a seismic shift where consumers are going to really start to buy Canadians and stick with Canadian, because now I think it’s ingrained in their brains that, you know, if it’s same price or even slightly higher the value of creating employment for fellow Canadians is very important.”

Crosby has the same feelings. He says regardless of the tariffs, the plan to make their Canadian heritage more noticeable on their packaging won’t be changing.

“I think Trump has really struck a chord or struck a nerve with Canadians,” Crosby believes. “Once [consumers] discover that Canadian products are just as good or better than some of the brands that come from the U.S., I don’t think Canadians will switch back.”

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.