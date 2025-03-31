Growing number of snowbirds selling U.S. homes amid growing tensions

With ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., a growing number of snowbirds are flocking back to Canada permanently. CTV’s Katelyn Wilson reports.

For Mike Dunlop and his wife, this winter marked the end of an era for the longtime snowbirds.

As they set up a Canadian flag outside their house in Ottawa, they said it isn’t just a symbol of the place they call home—it was a message to the one they were leaving behind.

“They don’t understand the visceral impact—the punch in the stomach Canadians feel,” said Dunlop.

For years, the Dunlops had escaped the harsh Canadian winter in Florida, but with a weakening Canadian dollar and U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war, they decided it was time to pack up—permanently.

“We didn’t think things would get any worse between the United States and Canada, but there’s a lot of turmoil and tension and it’s permeated the community,” he said. “There are some people who say we’re very sorry and we apologize and at the other extreme there are a small number who say you deserve what you’re getting.”

Three weeks ago, the couple listed their Florida townhouse for sale. And they’re not alone.

One Florida realtor has seen a surge in listings, handling twice her typical workload, with more than 30 properties currently on the market.

“Especially in 2025, a lot of Canadians are selling and there are many factors that have embellished this decision,” said Alexandra DuPont, broker with DuPont International Realty.

“This is the busiest I’ve ever been. I’ve never had this many listings, typically on the high season I would have ten to 12 clients, which means listings. Right now, I’m definitely up in my 30 somethings.”

Dunlops The Dunlops, longtime snowbirds, have returned to Canada and are selling their Florida property as political tensions between Canada and the U.S. mount. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Dunlops are part of the estimated one million Canadians who flock to the U.S. every winter, significantly fueling the U.S. housing market.

According to the National Association of Realtors, Canadians were the top foreign buyers of U.S. homes in 2024, snapping up 13 per cent of properties—mostly in Florida and Arizona.

As uncertainty grows, Snowbird Advisor is closely watching how these changes affect future snowbird trends, saying while many Canadians still traveled south and stayed this winter, the combination of political tensions, economic factors, and new rules requiring Canadians to register if they stay in the U.S. for more than 30 days may have long-lasting effects.

“What we are seeing on our side is there is still a strong interest in snowbirds looking to go to the U.S. next winter, but there’s also strong interest in snowbirds looking at alternate destinations,” said Snowbird Advisor President Stephen Fine.

As for the Dunlops, they’re relieved to be back in Canada after saying goodbye to their American friends.

“It was very sad because those people weren’t saying goodbye to snowbirds, they’ll be back next year… they were saying goodbye because we probably won’t see them again in our lives,” said Dunlop.