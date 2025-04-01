36 per cent of Canadians admit they’ve accidentally clicked on a fake text: Equifax Canada

As Fraud Prevention Month comes to a close, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning about texting scams costing Canadians millions of dollars.

In news releases issued by the OPP and Equifax Canada, the organizations say the problem with “smishing” scams are getting worse.

About 95 per cent of Canadians are online either on a computer or a phone, which is making it easier for scammers to target the vulnerable.

Police say the fraudsters are constantly sending fake texts and emails saying you have an unpaid fine, government benefits are waiting for you, or you need to pay a 407-ETR bill. This is in hopes you accidently click one and they can steal your identity and money.

“If you do use the service that you receive the text message from you are inclined to think that it is legitimate,” said Erin Fraser, Detective Constable with the OPP.

According to a new survey from Equifax Canada, 88 per cent of Canadians feel they have been exposed to fraud and 36 per cent admit to accidentally clicked on fraudulent emails or texts.

64 per cent say identity theft is their top fraud concern for 2025.

“It’s kind of difficult for a lot of consumers to discern what is real and what is fake and could cause them potential harm,” said Cherolle Prince, Director of Fraud and Identity Management with Equifax Canada.

Tips to avoid becoming a ‘smishing’ victim

Many people are aware scammers are sending out fake texts and emails, but in a busy world it’s easy to reply to something that appears to be authentic, especially if it appears to be from a company or service you do business with.

If you do respond to one of these messages or emails, it would only take minutes before you can be compromised.

“They might click on that link not thinking about it until it’s too late and they have already provided information that can be used to take over their identity,” said Prince.

According to the OPP, to avoid ‘smishing’ scams, they recommend to not click on links or messages received from unknown senders. They also recommend deleting any suspicious texts or emails immediately and keeping your smartphone secure by updating its security software.

It is also recommended to use multi-factor authentication for your accounts, and if in doubt, contact your organizations directly.

If you get a message you’re not expecting, be extra vigilant before doing anything.

“Take your time thinking about what you are receiving and what you would be receiving, and if it’s unsolicited it should be met with a lot of caution,” said Fraser.

It’s also good to speak with family and friends to get a second opinion.