Carney, Poilievre both far from home, but banking on local support

Noovo Info traced Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre’s roots.

In Carney’s hometown of Fort Smith, which boasts 2,300 residents and four languages, residents say it’s exciting that, for the first time ever, a prime minister hails from the Northwest Territories (NWT).

“Giving identity that Fort Smith is his hometown, maybe it’ll bring to light some of the concerns that we have,” said Dana Fergusson, Fort Smith mayor.

Carney left Fort Smith when he was just six years old, and, today, speaks more about his life in England than in Canada’s north.

All the same, four days after being sworn in as Justin Trudeau’s predecessor, Carney made a stop in Iqaluit, offering a glimmer of hope to people who say they feel forgotten by the federal government.

About 800 km south of Fort Smith is Carney’s other childhood home of Edmonton, considered a pivotal area for the leader to show he can represent all the provinces.

However, three hours south of the Albertan capital, Calgarian attitudes are quite different.

“Calgary and Alberta are, in some ways, the heart of the Conservative Party of Canada,” explains Lisa Young, with the political science department at the University of Calgary.

Poilievre has been involved in politics since his university days, winning an essay contest based on what he would do as prime minister.

In it, Poilievre writes he would argue for a two-term limit for members of parliament.

In reality, the now 45-year-old first won his seat in Ontario at 25 years old and has served as a member of parliament for over two decades.

Both leaders are running in ridings far from their home – the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean for Carney and neighbouring Carleton for Poilievre – but say they are still banking on hometown support as the federal election nears.

Voters across Canada are being called to the polls on April 28.