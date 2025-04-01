From the gas tank to the furnace, consumer carbon charge disappears

CP24's Melissa Duggan reports on an expected drop of 20 cents a litre for gas with the consumer carbon tax ending on Tuesday.

CALGARY — Consumers are paying a new price on their carbon emissions starting today — $0.

The levy had previously been set at $80 per tonne, an amount that has increased yearly since the charge was first imposed in 2019.

That had most recently equated to 17.6 cents on each litre of gasoline and roughly $4 for each gigajoule of natural gas burned for home heating.

One of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first actions when he took office last month was to do away with the consumer carbon charge.

The drop should be reflected quickly at the gasoline pumps, though it may be offset by swings in crude prices or refinery downtime.

The final Canada Carbon Rebate is to be paid starting April 22 for those who file their 2024 tax returns before Wednesday. For those filing after that date, the rebate will be sent after their returns are assessed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press