The Mounties want kids to name their new horses

The RCMP is celebrating the birth of new foals at its breeding farm in eastern Ontario with a naming contest.

The Mounties are looking for up to 10 names for the new horses, who were all born as part of the Musical Ride’s breeding program. Names can be submitted by individual children or on behalf of a school class.

The contest runs until April 25. The winning names will be announced in May, with the kids who submitted the names receiving “some great RCMP prizes” including a horseshoe with their foal’s name engraved on it, a picture of the foal they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP commissioner.

To qualify, you must:

be 14 years old or under

submit a name that starts with the letter B

names should have a maximum of 12 letters

enter only once (1 entry per child or per class)

live in Canada

enter by no later than April 25, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET

The RCMP says if you’re submitting on behalf of a class, you must be at least 18 years old and teach children 14 years old and under.

You can enter the contest online.

Last year, the RCMP asked for names that start with the letter A, and announced 10 winners: Aaniin, Abby, Abel, Acadia, Admiral, Alfie, Astro, Asher, Avery and Avro. More than 1,600 children submitted entries in 2024.

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years. Its breeding facility in Pakenham, Ont. is one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in the country.