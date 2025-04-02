Are tariffs stressing you out? Here’s how to cope

Stress-levels have spiked as Canadians watch and wonder about the political landscape.

Canadians have been hearing about tariffs for months -- ever since the day U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in to office.

“It’s really been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said digital anthropologist Giles Crouch.

“The overriding emotion, of course, is anxiety because we just don’t know and anxiety is the fear of the unknown, and there’s some fear as well. People are nervous about travelling to the states, even for short trips.”

While there have been concerns, Crouch said there is a strong sense of defiance among Canadians.

“On the one hand, while we have this fear and anxiety, we have this great sense of unity in Canada,” he said. “People are rallying together. We’re seeing provinces come together, and we’re talking about internal trade, and these aren’t discussions Canadians normally have.”

He said people are engaged with what’s happening, which isn’t something we often see.

“Normally, it’s the business community that’s mostly concerned with what’s going on across the borders, but I’m seeing all walks of life that are gaining an interest. They’re trying to learn, and wanting to learn, about tariffs and what do they mean, and really educating themselves,” said Crouch.

“This is all walks of life. We’re talking everybody from blue collar jobs to white collar jobs, and people are learning more.”

Dealing with stress

If the stress is getting to be too much, psychologist Simon Sherry said there are some changes you can make.

“Social media is a conduit for anxiety and outrage, and amid all this uncertainty, it’s not a bad idea to set up some boundaries,” he said.

“Examples would be using a screen control device if you needed one, charging your phone in the kitchen as opposed to within arm’s length in the bedroom. You have to be careful that you’re not inundated with constant anxiety and outrage provoking content.”

It also serves as a good reminder: you can only control what you can control.

“Sometimes, you just need to tolerate and accept that this is an anxious time and this is an uncertain time, but that doesn’t necessarily impel you toward any sort of negative action,” said Sherry.