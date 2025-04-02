Defence seeks to toss out sex crimes case against Robert Miller

Quebec billionaire Robert Miller's sexual assault case was back in the courts with the court wanting to know if he's fit to stand trial.

There is more doubt being raised about whether or not Montreal billionaire Robert Miller will stand trial on several sex charges.

Miller’s defence lawyer is asking for a stay of proceedings in the case due to his client’s medical condition.

Miller, 81, is suffering from advanced Parkinson’s disease and is unable to attend court since he is bedridden, according to his lawyer.

The Crown told the court on Wednesday that it is seeking an evaluation to determine whether or not Miller, the founder and former president of Future Electronics, is fit to stand trial and leave the decision in the judge’s hands.

“Eventually, a judge will decide whether that’s a good idea or not,” Crown prosecutor Dephine Mauger said outside of court.

Miller is facing multiple charges following allegations that he paid more than 10 minors for sexual favours in the 1990s and 2000s.

He has denied the allegations.

The earliest trial date would be spring 2027. The case is due to return to court on May 7.

The allegations against the Montreal tech executive first came to light after a Radio-Canada documentary aired on Feb. 2, 2023 that claimed he ran a carefully orchestrated system of recruiting young girls, showering them with money and gifts in exchange for sex.

Court grants appeal in civil case against Miller

The Montreal billionaire is also facing a class-action lawsuit from several women who alleged they were paid for sex over several years when they were minors.

A Quebec Superior Court authorized the lawsuit in January, however, on Wednesday the Court of Appeal granted Miller and other defendants permission to appeal the authorization.

In November, lawyer Jeff Orenstein with the Consumer Law Group told the court that 51 women had already come forward to participate in the class action, but that the number of actual victims could be as high as 100.

Miller has maintained his innocence in the face of the civil lawsuit as well.