Carney meeting with Canada's premiers, responding to latest U.S. tariffs today

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media before chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations and National Security on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada’s premiers today to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs.

Carney is expected to deliver his response to the duties after meeting virtually with provincial and territorial leaders.

Trump unveiled Wednesday a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and a lengthy list of tariff levels dozens will face.

A White House fact sheet said goods imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA, still do not face tariffs, though imports that fall outside the continental trade pact will be hit with 25 per cent levies.

Trump also says he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today, which will add to existing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., including from Canada.

Both Canada and Mexico remain under threat of economywide duties the president has linked to the flow of fentanyl across the borders.

In early March, Trump imposed — and then partially paused — 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy and potash.

Carney says U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff regime will “fundamentally change the global trading system” and that Canada will fight American tariffs with countermeasures.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.