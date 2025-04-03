Canadians will now require a visa if they want to visit Brazil

The flag of Brazil flutters in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Carl de Souza/Pool Photo via AP)

Starting April 10, Canadian passport holders will need a visa to enter Brazil.

This marks a shift from the current policy that allows visa-free travel for up to 90 days for tourism and business purposes. Now, for tourism purposes, travellers will require a visa.

For business and student visas, a visa is not required for stays up to 90 days.

The change will also be applied to travellers from the U.S. and Australia.

According to the VFS’s website, the company authorized by the Brazilian government to issue the eVisa (electronic visa), “If you already possess a valid physical visa in your passport for your visit’s purpose, you do not need to apply for a new visa.

If you intend to stay more than 90 days, you must obtain an extension from the Federal Police before your authorized stay expires, according to Canada’s federal government website.

Entry requirements vary depending on the type of passport used for travel. Regular Canadian passports must be valid for at least six months beyond the date of departure from Brazil.

Applicants can apply via online here.