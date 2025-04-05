Lockdown declared at Parliament Hill East Block, police say

Parliament Hill’s East Block is on lockdown Saturday after a man barricaded himself inside, according to Ottawa police.

An alert from the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) at 2:45 p.m. asked people inside to “seek shelter in the nearest room. Close and lock all doors and hide.”

The alert asks those not in the immediate area to stay away until further notice and not to travel to places under lockdown.

“Officers are on scene at Parliament Hill for a barricaded man in the area of East block. There is a large police presence in the area. East block has been evacuated,” Ottawa police said in an update at 4:50 p.m.

“There are no known injuries and police continue to deal with an individual in this ongoing incident.”

A large police presence remains in the area.

Road closures remain in place on Wellington Street between Bank Street and Sussex Drive.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

