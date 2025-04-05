Windsor-Essex travellers warned of heightened U.S. border scrutiny

Cross-border travellers are being urged to brace for more scrutiny at U.S. ports of entry, following a federal update to Canada’s travel advisory.

The advisory, updated Friday, warns Canadians to expect closer questioning and possible searches of their electronic devices when entering the United States.

It also cautions that, if denied entry, travellers could be detained while awaiting deportation.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities,” the advisory reads.

For Windsor-Essex residents used to frequent trips across the border, the heightened caution hits close to home.

“Canadians have taken for granted the ease with which we travel to the United States,” said Windsor immigration lawyer Eddie Kadri. “Living here in Windsor-Detroit, it’s just been such a special place, especially for cross-border travel.”

Kadri, who specializes in immigration and business law, says the political climate has made border crossings less predictable.

“In a time as politically charged as what we’re experiencing now, you’re going to see a lot more scrutiny both ways,” he said.

The advisory makes clear that U.S. border officers already have broad powers to inspect personal belongings, and that includes electronic devices.

“Officers at the border have a tremendous amount of authority,” Kadri explained. “What alerts their suspicions or arouses their suspicions … there’s all kinds of factors.”

Kadri stresses that officers use their discretion based on a variety of circumstances, and travellers may not always know what triggers further questioning.

His top advice? Be honest — and prepared.

“You need to be forthright and truthful with the officer questioning you at all times,” Kadri said. “Anything contrary to that is a recipe for disaster.”

For those uneasy with the possibility of invasive questioning or searches, Kadri urges them to seriously weigh their reasons for travelling.

“If there’s a line of questioning that you feel is objectionable, then you need to rethink your travel and whether it’s important for you to travel,” he said.

He also cautions that even past issues that never caused problems before could suddenly raise concerns at the border.

“Things from your past could become an issue,” he said. “Every individual, before they travel to the United States, needs to understand that there are different circumstances at play.”

Recent reports of Canadians being detained at the border are highly unusual, Kadri noted, but they’ve still left many travellers uneasy.

“That’s something I’ve never heard of in my lifetime,” he said. “Is it the rule or is it the exception? I think it’s still far, far more the exception than it is the rule.”

Still, Kadri encourages Windsor-Essex residents to stay informed, not fearful.

“This uncertainty is breeding fear, and now they’re afraid to cross. And I totally get that,” he said. “But we need people to stop fearing and start thinking about what’s best for them and their situation.”

And while most crossings still happen without incident, Kadri says Canadians should recognize the dynamic has shifted.

“If nothing else, it just points to the attention that our relationship with the United States has changed fundamentally,” he said. “We can’t just expect that crossing the border isn’t going to change as well.”