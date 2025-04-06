Chocolate bars recalled over ‘presence of stones’

A recall has been issued for two kinds of Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars due to the “presence of stones,” health officials say.

Published Thursday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the national recall notice warns consumers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.

Chocolate bars under the recall include:

180 g Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bars, code Mar / 02 / 2026 L162697, UPC 8 50051 89750 6

180 g Tony’s Chocolonely Everything Bars, code Nov / 27 / 2025 L4332, UPC 8 50051 89752 0

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also announced a recall on the same flavours of Chocolonely bars, “because the product may contain small stones.”

According to the FDA notice, the recall was initiated voluntarily by the manufacturer “following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process.”

The recall notes that reports of stones in the products have all come from outside the United States and Canada, and that no injuries have yet been reported.

Members of the public seeking more information may call 1-800-442-2342 or reach the CFIA via email at information@inspection.gc.ca.

Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar (Image Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)