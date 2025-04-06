Why first past the post may result in imperfect representation of voter will

Critics are calling for a change to the first past the post voting system. CTV Windsor’s Ricardo Veneza has more.

The federal election will use a majoritarian system we know as first past the post, that means the candidate with the most votes in a riding wins.

However, critics of the first past the post system say that it poorly represents voter intent.

As an example, the recent provincial election saw Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives return to power with a third straight majority, securing 80 seats with only 43 per cent of the vote across the province.

Concentration of party support across the 124 ridings saw the PC’s win 64 per cent of the seats.

It’s that mathematical mismatch that has critics of the current electoral system calling for change.

“I mean, if the voting system is like a communication device, then what is it communicating?” asked York University Department of Politics’ Dennis Pilon. “It’s not really communicating what people said with their votes. “

Pilon has been studying electoral systems for 35 years. He describes the way Canada votes as an archaic system.

“It’s not doing the job that I think any democratic system should do, right?” said Pilon. “At the most basic level, a representative democracy should represent as accurately as possible.”

According to advocacy group Fair Vote Canada, under a proportional system that assigns seats based on vote share election results would have mirrored the provincial mood closer, giving the PC’s a minority government with a liberal official opposition instead of the NDP returning to that role.

“Ideally, if you are going to have a majority system, it does work best if you have a two party system,” admitted University of Windsor Department of Political Science’s Lydia Miljan. “ [However,] once you start having incentives or once you get smaller parties breaking through it tends to dissipate the vote.”

Miljan argues it provides citizens a better option for local representation, “I look at it on a riding-by-riding basis. So, I think it’s more interesting to see how many ridings actually were above 50 per cent that the party won, and it’s actually more than you would think.”

In Ontario, 58 of the 124 ridings saw a candidate win with more than 50 per cent support, with roughly 45 per cent of voters casting a ballot.

Whether at the provincial or federal level Pilon doesn’t see a system switch serving as the sole solution, “I don’t think people should look at voting system reform as a quick fix.”