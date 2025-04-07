Conservatives promise 'one-and-done' project approvals to cut wait times

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre leave a news conference in New Westminster B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

TERRACE, B.C. — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising a “one-and-done” approach to approving resource projects if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre is in Terrace, B.C., rolling out a plan to speed up approval processes for major resource projects.

He says his plan is to create a one-stop shop that sees one application and one environmental review for each project.

Poilievre says he’d work with the provinces to create a single office that would coordinate project approvals across all levels of government.

A Conservative government would also impose a one-year cap on wait times for approvals to give businesses the certainty they need to start building.

Poilievre is also promising to rapidly approve 10 projects he says are stuck in limbo, including the second phase of a liquefied natural gas project in northern B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

