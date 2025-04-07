Have you recently travelled to the U.S. and been refused service? We want to hear from you

A traveller hands documents to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tensions between Canada and the U.S. continue amid an ongoing trade war and new travel advisories for Canadians.

With the buy and support Canadian movement in Canada, and an updated travel advisory warning Canadians of possible scrutiny at the border after a B.C. woman was detained, many are opting out of travelling south of the border.

However, some Canadians are still travelling to the U.S. for business and leisure despite the current landscape, although attitudes may be different now.

