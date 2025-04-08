Aviation consortium celebrates first piloted hydrogen-powered flight

A Vancouver-based aviation consortium says it is celebrating the first ever piloted hydrogen-powered helicopter flight, as shown in this handout photo provided, calling it a "milestone in sustainable aviation." (Handout / Press Record Media / Peter Krieger / The Canadian Press)

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver-based aviation consortium says it is celebrating the first ever piloted hydrogen-powered helicopter flight, calling it a “milestone in sustainable aviation.”

Canadian Advanced Air Mobility says its national board member Unither Bioélectronique completed the experimental flight at the airport in Bromont, Que., last month.

The federal not-for-profit says in a news release that the test was performed by pilot Ric Webb under an experimental flight permit from Transport Canada, and 90 per cent of the helicopter’s energy came from hydrogen fuel cells.

Video footage supplied by the consortium shows a helicopter hovering above the tarmac for a total of three minutes and 16 seconds.

When it touches back down, the camera shifts to cheering crew, some of whom jump up and down, as others embrace.

Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Executive Director JR Hammond says the success of the flight shows Canada is helping to “shape the global future of zero-emission air mobility.”

He says similar tests have been done elsewhere, but the Quebec flight marked the first that has included a pilot.

“Putting a human being on board signifies that they’ve overcome the safety responsibility and all of the technical engineering side to make that a successful test flight, and getting towards the actual operation pieces,” he said in an interview.

He says it took about three years of testing to meet the latest milestone, and the consortium has now set its sights on longer distance flights.

“Hydrogen has the component to revolutionize the aviation industry,” he said, adding that it is aiming to begin piloting commercial operations by 2028.

Hammond says that as demand for travel increases, so does the need for a sustainable aviation energy source.

He says hydrogen is “relatively available” in Canada and the only emissions are water vapor, which makes it more environmentally friendly.

“Hydrogen makes the aviation equation of a light energy source that much more exciting, and we’re just super happy that Canada is taking a leading step in it,” he said.

This report by Brieanna Charlebois of The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.