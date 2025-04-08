Gold teeth, snare drum, cat urine sample among most unique items left behind on Uber rides last year

Here are some of the most unusual items left behind in an Uber including a snare drum and a physics test.

Anyone in Toronto lose a snare drum?

That was just one of the most unique items lost across Canada in 2024 according to Uber.

On Tuesday, the rideshare company shared the most surprising, peculiar, and commonly forgotten items in its ninth annual ‘Lost & Found Index.’

To be expected, phones, wallets, purses or other bags like luggage, keys, and headphones topped the list of the items most commonly left behind on Uber trips.

Less expected?

Customers in Ottawa forgot a physics test and a fuchsia pink cane.

Someone in Vancouver forgot their grandparents in an Uber, while Torontonians left a snare drum, a piano, gold teeth, and a cat urine sample to land in four out of ten spots on Uber’s most unique forgotten items list.

Despite forgetting the aforementioned unique items, Uber says Toronto was one of the least forgetful cities in Canada alongside Ottawa and Calgary.

The top three most forgetful cities, meanwhile, were on the west coast: Lethbridge, Alta., and Kelowna and Victoria, B.C.

London was the only Ontario city to make it onto Uber’s top 10 most forgetful list.

Last year, New Year’s Eve and Father’s Day were the top two days with the most lost items, and Saturday was the day of the week where the most things were left behind.

Uber says if you lose something on your ride, the best way to retrieve it is by calling your driver.

If it’s your phone you left behind, you’ll have to log into your account on another device, they said.

Customers should keep in mind that it will cost you $20 to get your lost item back, all of which goes to the driver to make up for the inconvenience.