Fredericton police issue warning about ‘dangerous’ new street drug

A man is facing a drug trafficking charge following a seizure in Fredericton on March 12, 2025. (Fredericton Police Force)

Police in Fredericton are warning the public about a dangerous and potentially fatal street drug.

The Fredericton Police Force says it identified the new substance after arresting a man for drug trafficking on March 12. During the arrest, police say they seized 52.73 grams of fentanyl, including a greenish, rock-like substance that was later tested.

“Laboratory analysis confirmed that this substance poses severe risks of complex, life-threatening effects that may not respond to standard overdose treatment,” said Fredericton police in a statement Wednesday.

“While no overdoses have been linked to this toxic new substance, these drugs may still make their way to our streets. Police are urging drug users to use extreme caution.”

The Fredericton Police Force says it has responded to 15 overdose calls since the start of 2025, which is on par with this time last year. It responded to a total of 109 overdose incidents in 2024.

The Fredericton Fire Department has seen an increase in overdose calls, however. It says it has responded to 41 cases so far this year, compared to 33 calls at this time last year. The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a total of 191 overdose calls in 2024.

“We urge anyone using drugs to be aware of the increased risk and to seek help if needed,” said Fredericton police. “We also encourage friends and family members of those at risk to reach out to local health services for support and information.”

The police force notes Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides legal protection to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing the overdose.

