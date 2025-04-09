Majority of U.S. Senate backs Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

Pete Hoekstra, candidate for U.S. Ambassador to Canada, takes his seat for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the U.S. Ambassadors to Mexico, Japan and Canada, Thursday, March 13, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON- A majority of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed Pete Hoekstra, a former ambassador to the Netherlands, to be ambassador to Canada, a position he would assume as traditional close ties have been strained by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and comments about annexing the neighbouring country.

As voting continued, the tally was 52 to 28 in favor of confirming Hoekstra, who has also been a business executive and member of the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)