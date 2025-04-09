P.E.I. woman charged in death of three-month-old daughter

A Charlottetown Police Services sign is pictured in this file photo.

A Charlottetown woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant daughter last month.

The Charlottetown Police Services says Cassie Acorn, 39, was charged with murder following the death of her daughter on March 20 at the IWK in Halifax.

The infant was being treated for injuries sustained in Charlottetown on March 16.

Acorn was remanded into custody and will appear in P.E.I. Supreme Court on Thursday.

