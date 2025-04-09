Sask. NDP alleges plan to replace Scott Moe is underway, government denies

WATCH: The speaker of the Sask. legislature tried to change the tone of debate on Tuesday by cracking down on MLAs spreading rumours. Wayne Mantyka explains.

Allegations of succession planning within the Saskatchewan Party made for some lively debate during question period Tuesday.

The controversy began with the opposition NDP asking why Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill is going to a weekend Conservative networking event in Ottawa.

“Now I’m shocked to see the same minister jet-setting to Ottawa to chum it up with Conservatives during what is likely the soft launch of his campaign to replace the premier,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said.

“When he runs for leader, will the minister resign from cabinet?”

Speaker Todd Goudy reprimanded Mowat for the statement.

“I would warn the member that you can’t be accusing and throwing out things like that — its to deal with the government’s business nothing about … please restate another question,” Goudy ruled.

In response, Mowat slightly rephrased her question.

“The Minister of Health is spending his time in Ottawa to launch his campaign — the soft launch of his campaign for premier, Mr. Speaker. Will he resign from cabinet?”

Again, the speaker took issue with the line of questioning.

“Call me naïve, but what does this have to do with government business?” Goudy asked.

“Move on to another question.”

The weekend conference is sponsored by the Canada Strong and Free Network. Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe and Alberta’s Danielle Smith are among a long list of featured speakers that does not include Jeremy Cockrill.

The NDP suggestion that a Saskatchewan Party leadership race may be in the works seemingly came totally out of the blue.

The government called the speculation totally false.

When Jeremy Cockrill was asked about it, he laughed and said he was trying to do the best he could with the job he has.