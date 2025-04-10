Statistics Canada data shows drop in Canadians making return trips from U.S.

A Canada Border Services officer is handed passports from a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — New travel numbers suggest Canadians made fewer return trips from the United States last month compared to the same time last year, with a sharp decline in trips by car.

Statistics Canada says the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by car was down almost 32 per cent compared to March 2024, the third consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

Observers have suggested the weak loonie and anger over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation comments are helping drive down Canadian cross-border travel.

The agency says Canadian return trips by air from the U.S. were down 13.5 per cent last month compared to March 2024.

Return trips from countries other than the U.S., meanwhile, were up about nine per cent over the same period.

Canada last week updated its advisory to warn residents travelling to the U.S. that they may face scrutiny from border guards and the possibility of detention if denied entry.

