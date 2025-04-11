American tourists grow nervous about visiting Canada

A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

American tourists visiting Canada have expressed concern crossing the border and how they will be received by Canadians amid a heated trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s continuous jabs at the country.

Along the Halifax waterfront, the summer season will soon ramp up, but for now, this maritime tourist hotspot is quiet.

However, American visitors are already flocking across the border to Niagara Falls.

“I know some of our friends mentioned that and if we were a little worried,” said American Bryson Grenan, who added his reception so far has been, “pretty good.”

“I have noticed it a little bit,” added Candie Burton, who is also from the U.S. “Every time I come here, I check the parking lots and see where everyone is from, and out of 100 cars, I have only seen one New York plate.”

Halifax The Halifax waterfront.

Tourism operator Dennis Campbell has heard from industry leaders that some Americans are in fact nervous about travelling to Canada.

“We have been monitoring it very closely with our reservation staff,” said Campbell who is the CEO of Ambassatours Gray Line. “The Ontario Tourism Association monitors this monthly, and these concerns started to show up this month.”

A new poll from Narrative Research shows Americans might not have anything to worry about, especially if they visit Nova Scotia’s capital. Seventy-five per cent of people living in Halifax said they will be either more or as welcoming as they were in the past.

“If someone comes and they support Donald Trump and someone here does not support Trump, Americans are worried about those kinds of conversations,” said Narrative Research chief operating officer Margaret Chapman.

“In general, the vast majority of people said they will be welcoming, and they really understand the value of tourism and they understand it is important.”

This uncertainty around American visitors feeling comfortable visiting Canada, comes when the tourism industry in N.S. is anticipating a busy summer season.

Based on bookings, visitation from Americans could increase by as much as 40 per cent compared to 2024, but now questions are being raised about if that expected surge could drop.