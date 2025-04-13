Aircraft crash out of Collingwood Regional Airport

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after an aircraft, identified as C-FXOK, went down after departing from Collingwood Regional Airport on April 13, 2025. (CTV News /Chris Garry)

According to a Collingwood Regional Airport employee, the plane crashed around noon, under circumstances that remain unclear.

The aircraft was a single seater ultralight, according to Deputy Fire Chief, Kevin Spears, of Clearview.

Officials say it was attempting a landing in a field off of Fairgrounds Road and County Road 91.

“All I know is the plane went down,” the airport employee said, adding that there didn’t appear to be any alarming reason for this incident.

The pilot, a man, was reportedly able to walk away from the crash. “He seems to be okay,” the employee said.

Fire officials confirmed that there were no injuries, and all emergency responders have cleared the scene.