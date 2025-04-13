Five people sent to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning: HRFE

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a carbon monoxide call at an apartment on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Source: Facebook/Halifax Professional Fire Fighters)

Five people in Dartmouth were sent to hospital with what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Halifax Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFFA), a staff member at Dartmouth General Hospital discovered elevated carbon monoxide levels in a patient who was brought in by paramedics. They then alerted the fire department.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) was called to a three-storey apartment building on Albro Lake Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. Members of the Hazardous Materials Team were also dispatched to the scene.

When crews arrived, HPFFA said firefighters found “dangerously high levels of CO throughout the building.”

Residents of the 18-unit apartment were then evacuated.

HRFE said crews were able to find the source and isolate it before ventilating the building. According to HPFFA, there was a leak in the exhaust system of the building’s boiler.

Four people were then taken to hospital “with symptoms consistent with mild to moderate carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The other residents were allowed back inside once the building was cleared around 3 a.m.

Dangers of carbon monoxide

HRFE is reminding people of the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having a working alarm.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and poisonous gas which is a byproduct of burning carbon fuel, such as the natural gas in a stove or gasoline in a car. Even small doses can cause illness or death.

According to HRFE, some early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

It is recommended carbon monoxide alarms should be located on each level of a home, especially near bedrooms, attached garages and furnace rooms.

