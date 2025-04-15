American takes out ads to apologize to Canadians

An anonymous American is trying to send a message of solidarity with Canadians in light of the ongoing spat between the two countries.

An American who is “distressed” by the way the United States government has been treating Canada, has bought advertising space in Vancouver to apologize to Canadians.

Posters on lighted billboards near the Vancouver Art Gallery show the maple leaf, with the words, “Dear Canada, we are so very, very, very sorry.”

It is signed, “Your American friends.”

No names of organizations or companies are included, and the U.S. citizen who bought the advertising space told CTV News that he wishes to remain anonymous to ensure the message is not about any one single person.

“I wanted to communicate to our besieged neighbours to the north how many Americans are pained by the economic damage done, and the disrespectful assaults on Canada’s sovereignty,” he said.

Passersby were surprised to see the apology ad, and some were skeptical, but by and large the message seemed to be appreciated by Vancouverites.

“I thought how delightful that somebody is actually going to put their money where their mouth is and say how appalling all this is,” said one resident.

The author of the note told CTV News he has Canadian heritage.

His efforts began with paper posters on kiosks and utility poles.

“I’m doing this myself. There’s no committee or organization behind it,” he said in an email.

“It’s a personal effort to send a personal message, which nevertheless is one that reflects the feeling of many Americans.”

The billboards will stay up for about two weeks and then return after a break.

They may appear in different locations, and possibly with different wording, but the same overall message to Canadians, he said.