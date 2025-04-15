Canadian university teachers warned against travelling to the United States

Vehicles approach the United States border crossing as seen from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

HALIFAX — The association that represents academic staff at Canadian universities is warning its members against non-essential travel to the United States.

The Canadian Association of University Teachers says it released updated travel advice today due to the “political landscape” created by the Trump administration and reports of some Canadians encountering difficulties while crossing the border.

The association says academics who are from countries that have tense diplomatic relations with the United States, or who have themselves expressed negative views about the Trump administration, should be particularly cautious about attempting to travel to the United States.

It says the warning also particularly applies to people “whose research could be seen as being at odds with the position of the current U.S. administration,” or who identify as transgender.

In addition, the association says academics should carefully consider what information they have, or need to have, on their electronic devices when crossing the border, and take actions to protect sensitive information.

Reports of foreigners being sent to detention or processing centres for more than seven days, including Canadian Jasmine Mooney as well as a pair of German tourists and a backpacker from Wales, have been making headlines since Trump took power.

The Canadian government recently updated its advisory to warn residents travelling to the United States they may face scrutiny from border guards and the possibility of detention if denied entry.

Crossings from Canada into the United States dropped by about 32 per cent, or 864,000 travellers, in March compared to the same month a year ago, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

