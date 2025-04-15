‘They can’t control their dogs’: Manitoba municipality cracks down amid increasing dog attacks

Rising dog attacks in a community south of Winnipeg is prompting a crack down on irresponsible pet owners. CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

An increase in dog attacks south of Winnipeg has prompted the municipality to hire a new animal control officer.

This is welcome news for Maurice Berard, who was attacked while walking his dog Brody in his neighbourhood a few years ago.

“Three German Shepherds attacked me from behind,” Berard said. “Two knocked me down, and I was holding on to the leash, and the other one was chomping on Brody.”

He managed to escape with just a few minor injuries, while Brody required an emergency trip to the vet for stitches and puncture wounds.

The St. Adolphe resident said ever since the attack he has been calling for more action from the municipality to crack down on irresponsible pet owners.

“There’s a lot of big dogs in the RM,” he said. “Some people, you know, they can’t control their dogs.”

These sorts of attacks have been steadily increasing in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, according to Mayor Chris Ewen. He said there have been reports of attacks on both other animals and some residents.

“I get frustrated, and I’m pretty passionate about this,” Ewen told CTV News. “It’s not fair to these animals that are either the victims or the ones causing the issues, because they just don’t have the proper care and love that they deserve from the owner.”

That’s why the RM has appointed Rural Animal Management Services (RAMS) to enforce animal control in the area. Ewen said this new officer will respond to reports from residents, and will be able to issue fines or even the permanent removal of an animal.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that we have to bring in an animal control officer to take care of this mess,” he said.

Sonia Christ runs the Manitoba Great Pyrenees Rescue just outside Ritchot. She said it’s about time the RM brought in an animal control officer.

“People are not responsible enough. They let their dogs roam, running at large,” she said. “Then these dogs, they can attack other dogs (or) people walking. It needs to be done.”

For Berard, he’s hopeful this new officer will be able to make a difference and make his community safer for Brody.

“My wife won’t walk him alone because she’s afraid she won’t be able to defend them,” he said. “You almost need to walk around with a bat, you know.”

The RM said residents with concerns can call 204-223-5521 or contact RAMS directly. The RM noted anonymous complaints will not be accepted.